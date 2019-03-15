Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to take audience on a musical journey to Scotland

International violinist Tianwa Yang is set to perform at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to take its audience on a musical trip to Scotland in a concert titled “Scottish Fantasy” next weekend.

German composer Max Bruch was drawn to this land through a collection of folk songs and literature as the guiding spirit for his work which he composed in 1862.

Scottish Fantasy was dedicated to the great Spanish virtuoso Pablo de Sarasate and is laid out in four movements, each based on a different Scottish song.

The programme will also include Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No.3, nicknamed Scottish.

It was written when the composer toured Scotland in 1829.

He was inspired when he came upon the picturesque ruins of the Palace of Holyrood where Mary, Queen of Scots had once lived.

This was his last major orchestral work, premiered in 1842 with Mendelssohn himself on the podium.

Leading the concerts will be Estonian conductor Olari Elts, who will open with Johannes Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, written as a ‘doctoral thesis’ for the honourary degree conferred on him by a German university.

It will also feature young Chinese violinist Tianwa Yang who returns to Dewan Filharmonik Petronas after her successful collaboration with the MPO in 2013.

She has performed with such prestigious orchestras such as the Leipzig and New Zealand Symphonies, and the Dresden and Helsinki Philharmonics, with engagements at the Ravinia and Montpellier Festivals.

Yang has won many awards throughout her illustrious career including the ECHO Klassik Instrumental of the Year 2015.

Explore the shining display of traditional folk melodies on March 23 and 24 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

