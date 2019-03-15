Ex-FTISLAND member Choi Jong-hoon to be grilled by police

Choi was kicked out of pop-rock band FTISLAND yesterday. — Picture via Instagram/ftgtjhc

SEOUL, March 15 — Former FTISLAND member Choi Jong-hoon has reportedly been summoned by the police over his involvement in the Jung Joon-young illicit sex video scandal.

The Korea Herald said today that the 29-year-old could be expected to present himself at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency as early as tomorrow.

The report went on to say that Choi is currently being treated as a criminal suspect over allegations that he illicitly took a photo of sleeping woman and shared it on the now-notorious KakaoTalk chatroom involving BIGBANG’s Seungri and Jung without her consent.

He is also suspected of bribing a high-ranking police official to prevent media coverage of his 2016 drunk-driving case.

He has since admitted to the DUI charges, but denied seeking any favours from the police.

Local broadcaster SBS reported that Choi, Jung, Seungri and other chatroom members were involved in a discussion over how to keep the drink-driving under wraps, including bribery.

FNC Entertainment announced yesterday that Choi would be leaving FTISLAND and retiring from K-pop.

Both Jung and Seungri met Seoul police yesterday to answer questions in the snowballing scandal involving sexual bribery and illicit camera footage.