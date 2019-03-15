‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer shows past events, new suits, Captain Marvel (VIDEO)

Video screenshot: Black Widow, Nebula and Tony Stark stride through the Avengers base in ‘Avengers: Endgame Trailer 2.’ — Picture via YouTube/Marvel Studios

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — A new Avengers: Endgame trailer starts with a flashback to Iron Man and finishes with new suits of armour for the whole team—and a nod to newcomer Captain Marvel.

Those that survived the climactic events of Avengers: Infinity War are gathering their resolve for a conclusive outing in April’s Avengers: Endgame.

Now that Captain Marvel has been released in North American theatres, a new push for Marvel’s next movie can begin.

A second trailer for Avengers: Endgame rounds up Tony Stark, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and more.

After a close-up that reveals more of a shot from the first trailer, with Avengers team members all now sporting similar suits of protective armour, the preview’s final moments link in with a post-credits scene in “Captain Marvel” as, it would seem, the remaining Avengers size up a new and powerful ally.

Releasing April 26 in the US and Canada, and the same week internationally, Avengers: Endgame marks an end to the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the entire movie franchise having begun with Iron Man in 2008.

While Endgame might mean the end of the MCU as we currently know it, the film won’t mark the end of Marvel’s efforts as a whole.

July brings Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Marvel Studios already has another eight film releases dated, if not yet detailed, before the end of 2022. — AFP-Relaxnews