Vampire Weekend drop video for 'Sunflower' with Jerry Seinfeld, Fab 5 Freddy (VIDEO)

(From left) Musicians Chris Baio, Ezra Koenig, Rostam Batmanglij, Chris Tomson and producer Ariel Rechtshaid of the band Vampire Weekend at the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles January 26, 2014. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― Last week, the band released two new songs ― Sunflower and Big Blue, both of which will feature on their forthcoming album, Father Of The Bride.

The video for Sunflower, directed by Jonah Hill, shows band frontman Ezra Koenig hanging out with guitarist and record producer Steve Lacy (who also plays on the track) in New York's Upper West Side.

The pair are seen at iconic NY deli and gourmet market Zabar's, as well as neighbouring institution Barney Greengrass, where we glimpse comic Jerry Seinfeld sipping a coffee. Rapper and filmmaker Fab 5 Freddy also appears briefly in the clip

Vampire Weekend previously released the tracks Harmony Hall and 2021, also on the tracklist for Father Of The Bride. The new album boasts collaborations with Lacy, David Longstreth of Dirty Projectors, Danielle Haim, Jenny Lewis and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij.

Father Of The Bride is out May 3. ― AFP-Relaxnews