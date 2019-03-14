Sylvester Stallone shares new snap from ‘Rambo 5: Last Blood’ set

A screengrab from Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram where he provides some updates on upcoming ‘Rambo 5: Last Blood’.

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― Fans of the Rambo trilogy are in for a treat as Sylvester Stallone has once again teased a behind-the-scene snap from upcoming Rambo 5: Last Blood.

Stallone took to Instagram to share an image of himself with a bow and arrow in hand as he aims for a shot. He captioned it: “Getting a very dangerous picture.”

As has been previously reported, combat hero John Rambo will be back for one last mission in the fifth film when a friend’s daughter is kidnapped by a Mexican sex-trafficking cartel.

The film also stars Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza, Joaquin Cosio, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Oscar Jaenada.

The last time Stallone was seen in the role was in 2008’s Rambo. The first film, First Blood, was released in 1982. This was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985 and Rambo III in 1988.

Rambo 5: Last Blood is slated for US release on September 20.