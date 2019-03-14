'Sesame Street' movie slated for 2021 release

The 'Sesame Street' gang will hit the big screen in 2021. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― The American kids' TV show, which launched in 1969 on the PBS network, is being brought to the big screen in a live-action movie. Warner Bros announced Tuesday, March 12, that the movie is slated for US release, January 15, 2021.

Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie, Kermit the Frog, Elmo and the gang are heading to the big screen. Jonathan Krisel, who directed the Portlandia TV show, is set to helm this family film, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta (Kings of Summer) have already penned a first version of the script.

Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, is involved in the development of the movie ― which is expected to be a musical ― produced by Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar. Anne Hathaway is reportedly on the cast.

The original educational children's TV show was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett.

As well as setting a release date for Sesame Street, Warner Bros announced that the big-screen adaptation of the Tom and Jerry cartoon, directed by Tim Story, is due in theatres April 16, 2021. ― AFP-Relaxnews