Ryan Reynolds shares first look at ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in a scene from ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’. — Picture via YouTube/Lionsgate

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― If you enjoyed 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, you may feel assured that the sequel won’t disappoint based on the set image shared by Ryan Reynolds.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will see Reynolds return with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek and the trio can be seen in the snap which was shared on Twitter. Judging by the bloodied look of Reynolds, the sequel might not be lacking in action.

Joining them will be legendary actor Morgan Freeman as well as Antonio Banderas and Frank Grillo. According to reports, the plot will revolve around an Interpol agent (played by Grillo) who seeks the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s characters help to prevent a cyber attack in Europe.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is expected to hit cinemas in 2020.