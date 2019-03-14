Marvel’s first Asian ‘superhero’ in Shang-Chi is coming

Shang-Chi found minor fame after introduction in 1973, but its popularity declined in the Eighties. — Picture courtesy of Marvel

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — Marvel Studios is set to introduce its first Asian “superhero” in Shang-Chi, a character first created at the height of the craze over the popularity of martial arts inspired by Bruce Lee.

Destin Daniel Cretton has been named as director, making it only his third feature-length film after 2012’s I Am Not A Hipster and Just Mercy, which will be released next year, starring Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan.

Despite being fairly new, Cretton has other ties to fellow filmmaker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having worked with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on the development of television series Scenes for Minors.

Will revived and rejuvenated Shang-Chi be the Crazy Rich Asians of Marvel's stable? — Picture courtesy of Marvel

American-Chinese screenwriter Dave Callaham meanwhile will take on the script, armed with his resume that includes the three instalments of The Expendables, and 2014’s Godzilla, apart from upcoming work in Zombieland: Double Tap and Wonder Woman 1984.

No other production details are available at the moment for Marvel’s Shang-Chi, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin.

For the uninitiated, Marvel’s first Asian superhero however, won’t be laden with powers, rather a master of unarmed martial arts as well as and weaponry-based wushu.

The Shang-Chi character was introduced in 1973 to cash in on the popularity of the martial arts movie craze, inspired by Bruce Lee.

The son of infamous villain Dr Fu Manchu, a Chinese criminal mastermind, Shang-Chi’s popularity waned in the 1980s, before coming back in the 2010 series Secret Avengers sans the link to Fu Manchu.