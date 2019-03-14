Malaysian film on Hugh Clifford to hit cinemas after five-year wait

‘Raj of the East,’ the semi-biopic about the British colonial administrator who arrived in Malaya in 1883 is directed by Tan Sri Adam Kadir. — Picture courtesy of Palo Arto Pictures

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — The historical semi-biopic on the life of Sir Hugh Clifford titled Raj of the East is set to hit cinemas soon.

For former Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) producer and director Tan Sri Adam Kadir, the five-year wait is finally over.

He shared his excitement with Sinar Harian and told the Malay daily that the film’s release was stalled due to several internal factors which prevented his debut feature film from being released on its initially planned date.

“The film was completed a long time ago but there were several technical issues that needed improvement.

“In the process, I had to purchase new software to improve the copy and that’s why it took a long time to make Raj of the East and it’s finally happening,” he told Sinar Harian at a special screening at TGV KLCC.

The film chronicles the life of Clifford, the British colonial administrator who arrived in Malaya in 1883 when he was 17 and rose the ranks to become the British Resident of Pahang and later Governor of North Borneo.

In the film, a young Clifford falls in love with a Chinese widow but their romance was short-lived after she was forced to marry a sultan to become his queen.

Raj of the East stars model-turned-actor Carl Graham who plays Clifford, Datuk Yasmin Yusuff, Datuk Rahim Razali, Rashidi Ishak and Ellie Suriati.

Adam hopes Malaysians will watch the historical film when it screens in cinemas nationwide, which is currently awaiting a release date

“I can say this is the first attempt to get viewers to watch a historical film. Before this, audiences were only exposed to commercial films and because of that, they should catch a film that can provide benefits.

“I hope people will like historical films like this because I want to make a tradition for the younger generation and generations to come,” he said.

Adam added that he is in talks with distributors for the film’s release date and will make an announcement once has confirmation.

Although he did not disclose the film’s production cost, Adam revealed that it crossed the RM1 million mark.

“About the cost, it was in the millions. But the figure was brought down because I directed, wrote the script and produced the film myself,” he said.

The premiere was also attended by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah.