Joss Stone checks North Korea off her Total World Tour list

Stone was pictured singing in a bar in the capital Pyongyang. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 14 — British singer Joss Stone performed at a bar in North Korea recently, the BBC reported today.

The UK broadcaster reported that Stone’s stopover was part of her Total World Tour which aims to see her performing in every country in the world.

Earlier this month, Stone crossed the border into Syria, before making her way into Iraq

Simon Cockerell, who organises Koryo Tours trips into the isolated country, shared pictures of the singer’s visit via Instagram.

In one picture, Stone was pictured singing in a bar in the capital Pyongyang and speaking to a woman on the Pyongyang Metro in another.

She also shared on Instagram that she had learned a Korean song for the trip.

“I am learning a song called Arrirang which apparently is the national song of Korea as a whole which is nice,” the post read.

The Korean folk song has in the past been included on the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list by both South and North Korea.