'Full House' actress out on bond after US college entrance scam exposed

US Magistrate Steve Kim ordered 'Full House' actress Lori Loughlin released from federal custody on US$1 million (RM4.08 million) bond following a brief hearing. ― Reuters pic

BOSTON, March 14 ― Full House actress Lori Loughlin appeared in federal court in Los Angeles yesterday accused of taking part in a sprawling scheme exposed this week in which wealthy parents paid for their children to cheat their way into elite US colleges.

US Magistrate Steve Kim ordered Loughlin released from federal custody on US$1 million (RM4.08 million) bond following a brief hearing.

Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive of the investment firm Pimco and another of the 33 parents charged in the US$25 million scam, also appeared in a Boston court yesterday. A magistrate judge released him on US$500,000 secured bond and overruled a federal prosecutor's objection to Hodge keeping his passport.

Loughlin and Hodge are among 50 people charged with taking part in the largest such scandal in US history, which prosecutors said steered graduating high school students into elite universities, including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford, by cheating the admissions process. ― Reuters