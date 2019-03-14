Elfira Loy becomes target for lewd comments on Instagram — for eating an ice cream

The actress has been enduring outrageous comments from Instagram users over an innocuous video. — Picture from Instagram/elfiraloy

PETALING JAYA, March 14 — It seems a girl can’t even enjoy her ice cream in peace these days.

Actress Elfira Loy recently uploaded an Instagram video of herself eating the dessert in a cafe but some social media users saw something far more suggestive in her actions.

The comments section was flooded with all kinds of lewd remarks, mostly from men who highlighted the way Elfira chose to eat the ice cream on camera.

“Don’t overdo it, all kinds of negative things could arise from this,” wrote one user.

“This ice cream advertisement is full of lust, including the way she eats it ” said another.

Other Instagram users said that Elfira’s actions were “inappropriate” especially for a woman wearing a hijab.

The ludicrous nature of these comments had fans defending the Cinta Itu Buta star and telling other Instagram users to stop being dirty-minded over such a simple video.

“Obviously that’s how you eat ice cream, how else would you eat it? With a spoon?” said itsmenajieha.

“I saw the video and it looks fine. What’s up with netizens? They all have sick minds,” wrote pn_norghaaaaa.

Another actress, Nabila Razali, recently had to face similar comments from social media users after she uploaded an Instagram picture of herself milking a cow.

A barrage of obscene comments began pouring in on the picture which showed Nabila holding the teat of the cow in her hands.

The incident escalated to the point where the actress eventually shut off the comments section for that post.