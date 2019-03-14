Denzel Washington on board for ‘Little Things’ thriller

‘Little Things’ is thought to have become Denzel Washington’s next project, superseding Iraq War memoir ‘Journal for Jordan’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 14 — The Oscar-winning actor of Training Day and The Equalizer fame is returning to law enforcement roles through Little Things, in which a rule-bending deputy sheriff goes on the hunt for a serial killer, according to Variety.

Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (sports drama The Blind Side, war drama The Alamo), the undated film project has Deke team up with an outstanding Los Angeles detective, Baxter, in order to catch a serial killer.

The movie’s title is currently being presented as a reference to Deke’s ability to spot the little things during investigation.

However, in addition to the pressures of the case at hand, the lawman’s willingness to bend or break the rules prove immensely troublesome for Baxter, and a dark secret from Deke’s past starts resurfacing.

Little Things is thought to have become Washington’s next project, superseding Iraq War memoir Journal for Jordan, which had already signed him as director and Michael B. Jordan as its lead.

His last film, 2018’s The Equalizer 2, was the first direct sequel of his career and made US$190 million (RM777 million) worldwide on a US$62 million budget.

Before then he starred or co-starred in Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017), Fences (2016), and a remake of The Magnificent Seven (2016).

He won the Best Actor Oscar for 2001 crime thriller Training Day and was since nominated for Flight (2012), Fences and Roman J. Israel, Esq. — AFP-Relaxnews