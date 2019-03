BTS previously picked the stage of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards as premiere ‘Fake Love,’ the lead track from ‘Love Yourself: Tear’. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 14 — BTS will premiere their new album Map of the Soul: Persona on Saturday Night Live next month.

The K-pop princes are scheduled to appear on the popular NBC late-night comedy show on April 13.

Their management agency Big Hit Entertainment said that they will perform new songs from the eagerly anticipated album ‘live’ on SNL.

Emma Stone is set to host the episode.

BTS’ appearance on SNL will take place a day after Map of the Soul: Persona’s April 12 drop.