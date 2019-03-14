Alicia Keys’ memoir set for Nov release — but will she talk about Jho Low? (VIDEO)

Host and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 14 — More Myself will be released on November 5 through Oprah Winfrey’s An Oprah Book imprint.

Alicia Keys’ first book is to be published by Oprah Winfrey’s nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books.

The book, which Keys refers to as a “journey,” will be a “360-degree perspective” on the singer-songwriter’s life, from her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of Manhattan to her rise to stardom and Grammy awards.

The singer shared the news via a YouTube video and a tweet. The video shows Keys and Winfrey off to lunch with a copy of the book in hand as they discuss Keys’ life and writing. Winfrey also explains why she chose More Myself to be her imprint’s first title.

“Our journeys are beautifully woven together and our messages are similar: Now, more than ever, it’s time to continue to honour ourselves by walking more unrelentingly in our authenticity, no matter what! This is one of my greatest lessons and one I hope becomes easier for all of us,” said Keys’ caption.

Keys’ last album was 2016’s Here.

The book is available to preorder now. — AFP-Relaxnews