Watch the new trailer for ‘Crypto’ that stars Kurt Russell (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Lionsgate’s upcoming cyber-thriller Crypto that stars Kurt Russell among others.

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — Lionsgate has just released a new trailer for cyber-thriller Crypto.

The film follows a Wall Street banker who finds himself and his family in trouble after he connects a small-town art gallery to a global conspiracy involving the Russian mob and more.

The film stars Kurt Russell, Beau Knapp, Luke Hemsworth, Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser, Jill Hennessy and Gabe Fazio.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set in the high stakes world of blockchain technology, Knapp plays a Wall Street banker named Martin who is thrust into a vast scheme involving money laundering, undercover FBI agents and the Russian mob, in this cyber-thriller. After a fallout with his bosses, Martin is sent to his hometown where it soon becomes evident his reassignment was anything but coincidental.”

Crypto is set for select US release on April 12.