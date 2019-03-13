Tom Holland and Russo Bros reunite for heist movie ‘Cherry’

British actor Tom Holland at the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ Hollywood, California, April 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — The star of Spider-Man: Homecoming and his Avengers: Infinity War directors are sticking together for Cherry, the semi-autobiographical story of a war veteran who returns home and, struggling to deal with PTSD and substance abuse, becomes a bank robber.

Nico Walker wrote Cherry from prison, and Joe and Anthony Russo optioned it in the days after its August 2018 publication.

Now Tom Holland, Marvel’s current incarnation of Spider-Man, is to lead their adaptation.

The Russos will be working from a script provided by Jessica Goldberg, creator of top Hulu religious cult drama The Path and a contributor to seasons 5 and 6 of comedy drama Parenthood.

Acclaimed upon its debut, Cherry follows a young man who, in 2003, suddenly drops out of college and enlists in the army.

When he comes back from a harrowing 11-month tour of Iraq as a decorated veteran, he struggles to cope with an acute and undiagnosed case of PTSD.

Becoming entangled in a cycle of self-harm and opioid abuse, he then engages in a series of bank robberies.

Walker, himself an Iraq veteran, is coming to the end of an 11-year sting in prison for bank robbery.