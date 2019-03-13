Netflix taking ‘Ghost in the Shell’, ‘Dragon’s Dogma’, more for anime adaptations

‘Dragon’s Dogma,’ originally released in 2012, then integrated fan feedback for the reworked ‘Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — The animated version of Ghost in the Shell is making a return courtesy of Netflix, as is video game adaptation Dragon’s Dogma, live-action spin-off Altered Carbon: Resleeved, comic book conversions Spriggan and Super Crooks, and an original series from the Attack on Titan studio.

After the success of Castlevania, Netflix has commissioned an adaptation of another fantasy action video game, Dragon’s Dogma, in which a dead man seeks revenge on a dragon.

First released in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, open-world adventure Dragon’s Dogma has since been made available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch edition set for April.

The medieval fantasy adventure puts players in the boots of a warrior who had their heart snatched in battle by a dragon and lived to tell the tale.

It’s being produced by Sublimation Inc, which was involved in various aspects of Tokyo Ghoul, One Piece Film Gold, Psycho-Pass, Ghost in the Shell: Arise and others.

Speaking of Ghost in the Shell, the legendary series is making a comeback as part of Netflix’s anime-buying spree.

Previously announced and here re-confirmed, original studio Production I.G is on the job with a 2020 date anticipated for Ghost in the Shell: SAC _2045.

WIT Studio of Attack on Titan fame is creating an original series about the unlikely friendship between a human girl and her vampire counterpart, Vampire in the Garden, with musical elements promised.

Netflix’s existing cyberpunk series Altered Carbon is getting in on the act too, with production house Anima (Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV) now attached to the project.

Finally, the Bones studio that was behind My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist has Super Crooks, a one-last-heist graphic novel from Mark Millar of Kick-Ass and Wolverine: Old Man Logan, while a series based on archaeological special forces manga Spriggan (aka Striker) is on the way from David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure). — AFP-Relaxnews