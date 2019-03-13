Beyonce and Jay-Z to receive GLAAD Vanguard Award

Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z perform on stage. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — Previous winners of the Vanguard Award include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Kerry Washington, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson.

Beyonce and Jay-Z will be honoured at the upcoming 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 28. The couple will receive the Vanguard Award, which is “presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people”.

In an official statement, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis noted that “Beyonce and Jay-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people.”

“When Beyonce and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear,” she added.

The couple have been long-time advocates for the LGBTQ community. Last year, Jay-Z received a Special Recognition Award for his song Smile, in which his mother Gloria Carter came out as a lesbian. Beyonce notably collaborated with actress Laverne Cox — who identifies as transgender — for her athleisure clothing line Ivy Park.

The GLAAD Media Awards — which honour individuals and organizations in news and entertainment for “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues” — are presented annually at two ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. Music artists nominated this year include Janelle Monáe, Christine and the Queens and Troye Sivan. — AFP-Relaxnews