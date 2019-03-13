Amy Adams to produce ‘Poisonwood Bible’ adaptation for HBO

Amy Adams poses at the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — The first project for actress Amy Adams’ newly-launched production company, Bond Group Entertainment, is a miniseries based on Barbara Kingsolver’s 1998 novel for HBO, reports Variety.

The production company, which Adams will helm along with her manager Stacy O’Neil, and Kathleen Clifford as vice president of TV development, has signed a first-look deal with HBO.

The Poisonwood Bible follows Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the village of Kilanga in the Belgian Congo in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959. It was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in fiction and won the 2000 Boeke Prize.

Adams will executive produce the limited series adaptation for HBO.

No casting decisions for the project have been announced yet.

Kingsolver will write the script along with Anya Epstein (The Affair, Homicide: Life on the Street). Epstein will also executive produce, along with O’Neil and Kingsolver.

Adams (Vice, American Hustle), a six-time Oscar nominee, recently executive produced and starred in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, based on the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. — AFP-Relaxnews