Rosalía and Billie Eilish collaboration in the works

Spanish singer Rosalía in the press room during the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas November 15, 2018.— AFP pic

LONDON, March 12 — Catalan singer Rosalía confirmed that she is working on a song with Eilish.

The 17-year-old American pop star Billie Eilish had previously hinted at a collaboration with Rosalía during the February 26 episode of BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds with Annie Mac, saying Rosalía “sang some notes I had never even thought about.”

Rosalía confirmed the news on March 10, posting a photo of the two musicians together on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, adding, “Can't wait to finish our song.”

It is not yet clear whether the collaboration will appear on Eilish's debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which is due out on March 29.

Rosalía's was nominated for five awards at the 2018 Latin Grammys, and won best urban/fusion performance and best alternative song for Malamente, her second album, El Mal Querer, released in 2018, and she followed it up with an appearance on James Blake's Barefoot in the Park. — AFP-Relaxnews