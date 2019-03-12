Morgan Freeman signs on for 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' sequel

US actor Morgan Freeman — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — The Oscar-winning actor will join Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in the film.

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby, Invictus) has joined the cast of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool franchise, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), Samuel L. Jackson (Django Unchained, Avengers franchise), and Salma Hayek (Beatriz at Dinner, Tale of Tales) will reprise their roles.

Patrick Hughes, who helmed the first film, will return to direct the second, based on a screenplay by Tom O'Connor.

The sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds), who is enlisted by hitman Darius (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) to join them on a mission along the Amalfi Coast.

Freeman was last seen on the big screen in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and will next appear in Angel Has Fallen, a sequel to 2013 action thriller Olympus Has Fallen. — AFP-Relaxnews