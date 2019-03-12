Finn Jones cast as lead in Fox drama ‘Prodigal Son’

Actor Finn Jones attends the premiere of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Season 5 at San Francisco Opera House on March 23, 2015 in San Francisco, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Known for his turns on both long-running fantasy Game of Thrones and short-lived Marvel series Iron Fist, Finn Jones is taking the lead as a criminal psychologist with a disturbing family background in darkly comic police procedural Prodigal Son.

Jones became known as Loras Tyrell over six seasons of Game of Thrones and was then cast as the lead character in Iron Fist, cancelled a month after its second series debuted in September 2018, and the first of Netflix’s five Marvel series to be given the chop.

Also joining Prodigal Son is Keiko Agena of Gilmore Girls, 13 Reasons Why, Better Call Saul and, most recently, Dirty John.

She’ll be playing a coroner who, like Bright, collaborates with the New York Police Department.

They expand a cast list that already includes Michael Sheen (Bright’s wealthy doctor father, Martin, who also happens to be a serial killer), and Bellamy Young (Malcolm’s manipulative mother), as well as Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts in undisclosed roles.

Commissioning network Fox has not publicised an air date but has been staffing up for its pilot since late January, its announcements gathering pace since March began.

Greg Berlanti of Riverdale, Doom Patrol, and The CW’s Arrowverse is producing the series. — AFP-Relaxnews