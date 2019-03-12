BTS announce the release of a new album

South Korean boy band BTS arrive for the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Fans of K-pop superstar boy band BTS will be glad to know that a new album will be out soon.

According to reports, the new album which will be titled Map of the Soul: Persona will be released on April 12 with pre-orders starting tomorrow.

Their previous album Love Yourself: Answer, the final album in their Love Yourself album trilogy, topped the Billboard 200 after it was released in August. May’s Love Yourself: Tear also topped the Billboard 200.

BTS is scheduled to go on a world tour later this year.