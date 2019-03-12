A behind-the-scenes look at Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action remake ‘Dumbo’.

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Disney has released a new featurette that takes us behind-the-scenes of upcoming live-action remake Dumbo.

Directed by Tim Burton, this adaptation expands on the beloved children’s classic story where “differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight”.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Dumbo is a newborn elephant with oversized ears that make him a laughingstock in the already struggling circus owned by Max Medici. Former star Holt Farrier and his children Milly and Joe are then recruited by Medici to take care of Dumbo. The circus goes on to make an incredible comeback when they discover that Dumbo can fly, attracting the attention of entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere. Dumbo soars to new heights after being recruited for Vandevere's newest entertainment venture, Dreamland. That is until Holt learns of the dark secrets that lurk within Dreamland.”

The film stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins.

Dumbo is set for release here on March 28.