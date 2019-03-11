Anti-vaxxer nasyid singer to host ‘parenting seminar’ this month

The religious singer is best known for sharing his divisive views on Facebook. — Picture from Facebook/Mosus

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Suhaimi Saad, a nasyid singer more famous for his flat Earth theories and anti-vaccination stance than his music, will be hosting a "parenting seminar" at the end of March.

Titled Seminar Keibubapaan dan Pendidikan Awal Anak-anak (Parenting and Children’s Early Education Seminar), the course promises to teach attendees everything that they need to build a happy family.

And yes, talks about vaccines and even flat Earth studies are also on the agenda.

Suhaimi has kept the exact location of the seminar a secret and will only reveal it to those who pay the RM269 fee, citing safety and privacy reasons.

He told Malay portal mStar that the idea for the seminar popped up after several people approached him to share his views on his children’s education and homeschooling.

“This is my dream and contribution to the society especially to Muslims,” he was quoted as saying.

Suhaimi had a stern warning for those who intended to troll him by beginning their registration for the event without completing it, saying he would expose their phone numbers online.

“If you want to or don’t want to, you don’t have to waste your time. Allah knows each and every one of our intentions.

“This is my warning to anyone who tries to mess with me, I will reveal their phone numbers,” he said.

His controversial seminar comes at a time where the rapid spread of misinformation on vaccines is dominating the headlines.

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali recently pleaded with new mothers to get their children immunised against deadly diseases to prevent any future suffering.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said that parents and anti-vaccine groups should not wait for a death to occur before finally allowing their children to be immunised.