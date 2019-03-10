Maher Zain wows audience at Malaysia Tour concert

R&B singer Maher Zain performs at the Axiata Arena on the first night of his Malaysia Tour in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — With the sound of the violin and meaningful lyrics of the song, international R&B singer Maher Zain’s rendition of Palestine Will Be Free captivated and touched the heart of the 16,000 audience at the Axiata Arena Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

The Lebanese singer was also overwhelmed and was tearful when singing the song, which was one of his opening songs for the first day of his 2019 Malaysia Tour concert last night.

The concert was the first since 2016, which was in conjunction with the release of his album One.

He wowed the audience with 21 songs on his first day concert, which lasted for more than two hours and touched the hearts of thousands of his fans at the stadium.

Among the songs were InsyaAllah, Medina, Number 1, Barakallah, and Wonderful World.

The concert opened with a gimmick that saw Maher entering the stadium by appearing through the crowd and amidst the colourful lights of fireworks, before performing his opening song, Raditu.

Maher awed the audience by sharing his life journey and experiences, bringing along on stage, nine-year-old girl, Bana Al-Abed, who is a refugee from Syria.

The concert was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad, Education Minister Maszlee Malik and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Maher’s next concert will be at Pasir Gudang in Johor on March 15, Spice Stadium in Penang (March 16) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah, on March 17.

The concert is organised by My Events International and New Catalysts Resources (NCR) as the official sponsor and Bernama as the official media. — Bernama