Mariah Carey shares new video for ‘A No No’ (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey’s latest studio album ´Caution’ was released last November. — Picture courtesy of Epic Records

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — The track is featured on the singer’s latest album Caution.

Mariah Carey just dropped the video accompanying her single A No No — only a day after teasing the release on social media.

The visuals feature the singer — dressed in a light pink fur and a turquoise sequin dress — in the middle of a dance party, thrown on a subway carriage.

As dancers break into elaborate choreography, Mariah Carey delivers an energetic breakup anthem. “After everything I already been through, I can’t waste no time, pay no attention to you”, she sassily sings in the chorus.

A No No is Carey’s second single off her latest studio album Caution.

Released in November, the LP features collabs with the Stereotypes, Skrillex, Bibi Bourelly and Lido. Mariah Carey is currently touring in support of her album. — AFP-Relaxnews