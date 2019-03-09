‘Killing Eve’ trailer outlines Season 2 (VIDEO)

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return for a second globe-trotting round in ´Killing Eve’ Season 2. — Picture courtesy of BBC America

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — An official trailer for season 2 of hit(woman) series Killing Eve shows viewers just how the game of cat and mouse — or cat and cat — has evolved as MI5 agent Eve continues to pursue the assassin Villanelle.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return to play Eve and Villanelle in Season 2 of Killing Eve, which begins April 7, 2019 on BBC America.

Even, or especially, after Season 1, the MI5 operative and world-class assassin are still immutably connected to each other, both through rivalry and mutual appreciation.

Once more, Eve has the countenance of someone heading into the eye of the storm, Villanelle her confidently evasive mark equipped with a quiverfull of deadly missions.

Accolades from the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globes, and Television Critics Association followed Season 1.

Given the series’ momentum and trajectory, it’s hard to imagine a third season wouldn’t follow — the show originated in a four-part novel, whose sequel is due this year — but Killing Eve is nothing if not unpredictable. — AFP-Relaxnews