Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ is the world’s bestselling single of 2018

‘Havana’ by Camila Cabello (pictured) is the best-selling single of 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — Camilla Cabello’s Havana is the top-selling digital single globally of 2018, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), based on audio and video streaming figures and digital downloads across the calendar year.

With sales equivalent to 19 million copies, Havana lands ahead of Drake’s God’s Plan (15.3 million), one of the rare tracks in the list to have been released last year.

The Camila Cabello hit was released in September 2017.

Ed Sheeran takes third and fourth places with Shape of You and Perfect, also out since 2017.

Maroon 5’s Girls Like You featuring Cardi B, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito — already scoring six billion YouTube views — and Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay also feature in the IFPI list of top-selling digital singles of 2018.

The top 10 global digital singles of 2018 (global total converted track equivalent in millions):

1. Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) — 19

2. God’s Plan by Drake — 15.3

3. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran — 14.9

4. Perfect by Ed Sheeran — 13.5

5. Girls Like You by Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B) — 11.9

6. Despacito by Luis Fonsi (feat. Daddy Yankee) — 11.8

7. Be Apart by Tia Ray — 10.9

8. Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay — 10

9. FRIENDS by Marshmello & Anne-Marie — 9.6

10. Psycho by Post Malone (feat. Ty Dolla US$ign) — 9.2 — AFP-Relaxnews