You heard that right: The Powerpuff Girls turn 20 and celebrate it with the ‘Empowerpuff’ campaign (VIDEO)

Celebrate International Women’s Day with The Powerpuff Girls. — Picture via Archetype

PETALING JAYA, March 8 — Cartoon Network (CN) has launched a campaign to celebrate The Powerpuff Girls 20th anniversary in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

It has been 20 long years since The Powerpuff Girls first burst onto televisions sets, using their powers to save the world (before their bedtime, of course).

The Powerpuff Girls first appeared in 1998 and has captured its audience’s hearts ever since.

In conjunction with turning 20, CN has launched the “Empowerpuff” campaign in Asia.

It is a movement that embraces empowerment and shines the spotlight on ambitious women who push for change in their communities, businesses and the globe.

In the next few months, CN will be premiering short-form content on their digital and social platforms, created with women.

Among the highlights is life stories of the determined women involved in the content’s creation.

There is also a global initiative with five female artists from around the world (as seen in the video below) including two from Asia, Dahee Jeong from South Korea and Xiya Lan from China.

Besides that, the campaign also features the “Empowerpuff Internship”, which is designed to attract an array of writers, illustrators, video editors and graphic designers to curate and create original content from CN’s social media channels.

For more information on the ‘Empowerpuff’ campaign, or if you’re just an avid fan of The Powerpuff Girls, follow Cartoon Network Asia on Facebook or visit the CN website.

CN is available in Malaysia on Astro Channel 616 and through the Cartoon Network Watch and Play app.