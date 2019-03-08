Rachel Weisz to star in village horror ‘Lanny’

British actress and producer Rachel Weisz at the Bafta British Academy Film Awards, London, February 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 8 — Just released in the UK, Max Porter’s second novel has already landed a high-profile star for its cinematic adaptation.

Rachel Weisz, who was Oscar-nominated for her supporting role in blistering royal drama The Favourite and won the very same statuette for The Constant Gardener, is on board to star in the Lanny movie.

She’ll also be operating as one of the film’s producers on a feature that doesn’t yet have a screenwriter or a director.

The story revolves around a small village 95km outside of London, in which nothing ever happens — but the urban legend of Dead Papa Toothwort lives on, and this green and leafy character appears to lie in wait for Lanny, the child of a couple who have recently moved into the village.

Weisz’s role hasn’t been disclosed, but given her profile and the information available about the story’s characters, she could be in line to play Lanny’s mother.

She previously worked as a producer on romantic comedy drama The Shape of Things and romantic drama Disobedience, both of which featured her as a co-star, as well as comedy drama Radiator.

The hardcover edition of Lanny releases in Australia from April 1, and in North America and South Africa from May 14. — AFP-Relaxnews