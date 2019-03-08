Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to enthral with Sibelius and Liszt classics

Estonian conductor Olari Elts is set to lead the orchestra at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) continues to enthral its audience with classical masterpieces, in an exciting programme next weekend.

The upcoming performance will feature fascinating works of prolific composers — Hungarian-born Franz Liszt and Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

It will kick off with Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody, an unabashed work awashed with sentimentality and flamboyant virtuosity.

This will be followed by his piano piece — La Lugubre Gondola (The Funeral Gondola) — which is an austere and desolate work written in response to the composer's premonition of certain death.

The repertoire will also include Sibelius’ En Saga (A Legend) and Symphony No 5.

Often referred to as “an abstraction of all the mighty tales” En Saga breathes the spirit of Finland with the mystic stillness of its dark forests, shimmering lakes and pale light.

The Symphony, on the other hand, is part of the composer’s 50th birthday celebration as a cultural hero in 1915.

Released during World War I, it exudes a positive and life-affirming spirit.

Leading the orchestra will be Estonian conductor Olari Elts who will return to the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas podium after his collaboration with the MPO in 2011.

Elts’ passion for distinctive programming rich with invention, has earned him much praise on the international music scene.

Throughout his career, he has appeared on many notable podiums including the Finnish Radio Symphony, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, RTÉ Dublin Orchestra, Orchestre National de France, Seattle and Melbourne Symphonies and the Rotterdam and Seoul Philharmonics.

Explore the depth and brilliance of the classical masterpieces at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas on March 16 and 17 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Surf over to MPO for ticket rates and further information.