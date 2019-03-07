‘Suicide Squad’: Idris Elba reportedly replacing Will Smith

Idris Elba at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival for his feature-length directorial debut ‘Yardie’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 7 — Though new writer and director James Gunn is expected to bring in a largely alternative cast of characters for 2021’s The Suicide Squad, some supervillains appear to remain in place.

Despite Will Smith’s departure, a result of apparent scheduling conflicts (as reported by Variety in late February), his Deadshot character is still on board, with Idris Elba in discussions to don the sharpshooter’s costume, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This implies Deadshot made it into the new movie’s treatment, filling in one detail from an earlier THR story in January that Gunn was taking The Suicide Squad in “a new direction” with “a mostly all-new cast of characters and actors.”

Margot Robbie is considered the project’s one surefire returnee, given her enthusiastically-received portrayal of Joker sidekick Harley Quinn in the first film and her involvement in 2020 spin-off Birds of Prey.

It’s not yet clear whether Joel Kinnaman’s character Rick Flagg is in the mix; sources contributing to THR’s Elba piece provided conflicting accounts on that front.

Gunn previously wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films as swashbuckling, high-stakes comedy adventures for Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to figures from industry tracker Box Office Mojo, the two movies returned US$1.6 billion (RM6.5 billion) at the international box office from a combined production budget of around US$370 million.

Elba can next be seen as a male nanny and DJ in Netflix’s comedy series Turn Up Charlie, debuting March 15.

Then there’s a spin-off from action franchise Fast & Furious called Hobbs & Shaw, in which he plays villain to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s leads.

That’s due August 2019, before a movie adaptation of hit stage musical Cats arrives in December. — AFP-Relaxnews