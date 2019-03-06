‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 trailer releases (VIDEO)

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 features Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. — HBO pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 6 — After months of teases, the first full trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives in advance of the hit HBO show’s final outing which begins on April 14.

Absent since August 2017, Game of Thrones will soon return for its six-episode finale.

Ahead of Season 8’s April 14 debut, the first full trailer opens on Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) alternately running for her life and, it seems, calmly preparing to shank a rival.

The series’ long-awaited war seems imminent, as we see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) preparing for battle.

Castle spires stretch to the skies, dragons swoop and soar, and the series’ soundtrack reaches a crescendo.

At six episodes long, this eighth season runs one episode less than its 2017 predecessor and four less than Seasons 1 to 6.

However, individual episodes could account for 90 minutes or more of TV programming, per reports.

Per French film and television magazine Premiere, the country’s OCS network said that, without ads, the first two episodes would last 60 minutes, with the next four lasting 80 minutes each.

HBO is already preparing a prequel series to pick up the baton when Game of Thrones is done.

With the provisional title of The Long Night, the spin-off is expected to begin filming midway through 2019 and has secured Naomi Watts, of The Impossible, Mullholland Drive and TV series Gypsy and Twin Peaks Season 3, as its lead. — AFP-Relaxnews