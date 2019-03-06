Fox News film with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron set for late 2019 release

Nicole Kidman will also soon be reprising her role as Celeste Wright in the second season of HBO’s mini-series ‘Big Little Lies.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 6 — After a string of setbacks, the movie about the Fox News scandal finally has a release date.

According to press reports in the US, it will hit screens there on December 20, 2019.

The movie focuses on the Roger Ailes sexual harassment case, which shook Fox News and the TV world, setting the stage for the #MeToo movement which changed the movie industry and precipitated the downfall of producer Harvey Weinstein.

The plot will examine the downward spiral of Fox News founder Ailes, who was accused of sexual harassment by several female journalists.

In the wake of these accusations, Ailes resigned from Fox in July 2016. He died in May 2017.

The film’s title is still unknown.

John Lithgow (Dexter) will play the businessman, and Nicole Kidman will take on the role of journalist Gretchen Carlson who filed a lawsuit against Ailes in 2016.

Charlize Theron will play high-profile journalist Megyn Kelly whose decision to make her allegations against the Fox News boss public had a considerable impact on the case.

The cast also features Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Mark Duplass, Kate McKinnon, Alice Eve, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Liv Hewson and Alanna Ubach.

Jay Roach (Austin Powers) will direct, and the script is penned by Charles Randolph who won an Oscar for The Big Short in 2016.

The project found itself in danger when Annapurna dropped it in October 2018, two weeks before shooting was scheduled to begin.

Lionsgate then decided to buy the movie which is co-financed with Bron Studios. — AFP-Relaxnews