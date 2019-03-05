Take to space in Malaysia’s largest indoor ‘live’ music festival

Omni Fest 2019 promises to be the largest and trippiest indoor music festival. — Picture courtesy of Omni Waves

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — Music lovers can look forward to an outer space-themed adventure when the Omni Waves 2019 music festival launches with a line-up of stellar artists spanning genres.

Promising a unique out-of-this-world stage design with psychedelic light and sound effects and captivating pyro effects, the outer space-themed music festival boasts a stellar line-up of artists.

They include World Top 25 Dutch DJ Quintino, German electro house music producer Tujamo, DJ Jay Hardway, Malaysian DJ duo Goldfish + Blink, as well as renowned YouTube performers Sam Tsui, Madilyn Bailey and many more.

Tickets are already on sale, and a full line-up promotion is available until March 8 at www.ticketcharge.com.my, with normal tickets are priced at RM350 with VVIP access priced at RM450, both with two complimentary drinks.

‘Live’ event lovers, however, can rejoice that special prices of RM250 and RM400 respectively are currently available during the full line-up promotion along with limited RM298 VIP tickets with one drink.

For VVIP tickets, download Omnity mobile app for any purchase while VIP tickets, are available on www.airasiaredtix.com.

For more details, visit www.omni-waves.com.