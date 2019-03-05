New films this week: 'Captain Marvel,' 'Gloria Bell,' 'The Kid,' 'Triple Frontier' (VIDEOS)

Brie Larson shines as Captain Marvel in the MCU's first of three features for 2019. — Marvel Studios poster via AFP

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — Superhero movie and Avengers: Endgame setup Captain Marvel swoops into theatres, Triple Frontier makes a limited showing before heading to Netflix the following week, Julianne Moore leads as the unstoppable Gloria Bell, and Billy the Kid meets Pat Garrett in US opening The Kid. Find trailers and selected international release dates (where applicable) within.

Captain Marvel (PG-13)

Select release dates: France, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines — March 6; Australia, South Korea, Singapore — March 7; Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, UK, US — March 8; Japan — March 15

Story: Taking place before the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the plot follows Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who discovers that she is in fact a powerful warrior from another planet, part of a battle for control of the Earth between two mighty alien races.

Starring Brie Larson (Kong: Skull Island), Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy", and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Sugar, episodes of Billions, The Affair).

The Kid (R)

US release date: March 8

Story: Two children on the run from their violent father get caught up in the escapades of Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and end up witnessing his encounter with lawman Pat Garrett.

Starring Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Chronicle, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, The Magnificent Seven), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Valerian, The Magnificent Seven), Vincent D'Onofrio (TV series Daredevil, The Magnificent Seven), with Leila George (Mortal Engines) and introducing Jake Shur. Directed by Vincent D'Onofrio (Don't Go in the Woods).

Triple Frontier (R)

US theatrical release date — March 6; Netflix — March 13

Story: Five ex-Special Forces soldiers set off on a criminal mission to rob one of the world's most violent cartels of up to US$75 million (RM305.6 million) in cash. If things go bad — and they do — the squad is on its own.

Starring Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars sequel trilogy), Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, TV series Narcos), Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim), Garrett Hedlund (Inside Llewyn Davis), Adria Arjona (True Detective Season 2), Reynaldo Gallegos (Logan), and directed by JC Chandor (A Most Violent Year).

Gloria Bell (R)

Select release dates: US — March 8; Netherlands — April 4; France — May 1; South Africa — May 17; UK — June 7

Story: Vivacious middle-aged woman Gloria is determined to get the best out of life. Ten years divorced and now with adult children, she heads out into Los Angeles' dance clubs to find someone new.

Starring Julianne Moore (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), John Turturro (Barton Fink, Transformers: The Last Knight), Brad Garrett (TV series Everybody Loves Raymond), and directed by Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, 2013 original Gloria). — AFP-Relaxnews