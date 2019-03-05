Joe Wright to direct Tom Hanks WWII drama ‘In the Garden of Beasts’

Director Joe Wright at the Oscars in March 2018, where 'Darkest Hour' won two of the six awards it was nominated for. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — The Anna Karenina and Hanna director will helm a film about what happened when the American Ambassador to Germany became caught up in the rise of Hitler’s cruel Nazi regime, per Variety.

Posted to pre-war Germany in the 1930s, American Ambassador William Dodd was of the opinion that Hitler’s newly formed Nazi administration would become less extreme rather than more.

Though Dodd and his wife soon realised that the government’s grand and glamorous renewal project could not be separated from its vicious, brutal methods, their adult daughter became more and more involved with Berlin’s glitzy high society and, through it, several prominent officials.

Based on Erik Larson’s 2011 book, In the Garden of Beasts looks like it will be Joe Wright’s next project, Variety reports.

The Hanna and Anna Karenina director wowed audiences with 2017’s Darkest Hour, which revolved around British World War II leader Winston Churchill.

He is heading back to the World War II era with Saving Private Ryan star Tom Hanks, who more recently played the leading role in another Berlin-set historical thriller, 2015’s Bridge of Spies.

Hanks is expected to play Ambassador Dodd, and his production company is backing the feature.

Before that, Wright’s Woman in the Window, another book adaptation, debuts October 2019, with Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman complementing a cast that includes Julianne Moore (Hannibal), Wyatt Russell (Overlord) and Brian Tyree Henry (Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, Hotel Artemis and Atlanta).

Hanks’ upcoming schedule includes Toy Story 4 (June 2019), Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (November 2019) and World War II navy drama Greyhound (May 2020). — AFP-Relaxnews