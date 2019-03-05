British rocker Morrissey to take Broadway stage

The alternative rock singer and former Smiths frontman Morrissey will play May 2-11 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for a performance billed as a career retrospective. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 5 — British icon Morrissey yesterday announced a one week stint on Broadway this May, the latest prominent rocker to take the New York stage since Bruce Springsteen's residency last year.

The alternative rock singer and former Smiths frontman will play May 2-11 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for a performance billed as a career retrospective, which will include his upcoming album of covers, Morrissey, 59, announced in a statement.

The artist's new record, California Son, is set for release on May 24 and will cover hits from the 1960s and 70s.

“Another milestone in an already storied career, longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before,” the statement said.

Springsteen's show became one of Broadway's most coveted tickets during its lengthy run that lasted more than a year, with resale prices running upwards of US$1,000 (RM4,074).

The wildly successful show, which was renewed several times, ended mid-December and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Morrissey, whose real name is Steven Patrick Morrissey, last summer postponed several European tour dates amid a controversy stemming from comments he made in an interview posted on his website, which were labeled by some as Islamophobic.

The outspoken singer — who first soared to fame as the frontman of The Smiths in the 1980s — has voiced support for right-wing figures in Britain.

He is also a staunch advocate for animal rights, refusing to play at venues where meat is served. — AFP-Relaxnews