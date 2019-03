In addition to his second TV series, March 15 will also mark the release of Elba’s directing debut, feature film, ‘Yardie.’ — Picture courtesy of Netflix

NEW YORK, March 2 — Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Turn Up Charlie, the comedy created by and featuring Idris Elba, just a few days before its launch. The actor from Luther returns to the turntables in this intergenerational comedy, coming to the streaming platform on March 15.

After playing self-destructive police detective John Luther in the BBC’s Luther, Idris Elba willcpmbine his tzo passions — acting and music — for Netflix.

The streaming giant has unveiled the first images from their new series Turn Up Charlie. The series’ first season features eight 30-minute episodes starting Friday, March 15. The British actor, who plays the main character, co-created the show with Gary Reich.

Elba plays Charlie, a struggling DJ who tries to take advantage of his best friend to bounce back in the music business. The friend, married to a famous DJ himself, asks Charlie to be their 11-year-old daughter Gabby’s nanny. Over time, the improbable duo realise they have more in common than they thought.

The cast also includes Frankie Hervey, Guz Khan, JJ Feild, and Piper Perabo.

Turn Up Charlie marks the second series created by Elba, following In the Long Run in 2018.

Elba is no stranger to the music world, continuing his DJ career on stages around the world. He will perform at the Coachella Festival on April 13. On March 9, he will also appear on Saturday Night Live. — AFP-Relaxnews