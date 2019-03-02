Julia Roberts asked to star in Amazon series ‘Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win’

Jo Piazza’s latest novel, Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win, is being adapted for TV, with Amazon Studios backing the effort and Julia Roberts in line to take the title role. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 2 — Having led the first season of Amazon’s 2018 series Homecoming, Julia Roberts is in talks to star in the studio’s episodic adaptation of Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win.

The 2018 bestseller followed Charlotte, an ex-Silicon Valley exec running for a place in the US Senate.

Her career, relationship, and personal ideals are rocked by the scrutiny of a harsh political campaign and the unearthing of a secret long buried.

Julia Roberts’ production company, Red Om Films, was previously involved in her debut Amazon series Homecoming, as well as the star actress’s movies Mona Lisa Smile and Eat Pray Love, among others.

Red Om is already on board to produce, with Roberts named by Deadline among the show’s executive producers, and the Oscar-winning actress may star in the project, per the industry outlet.

Roberts’ performance in ex-military thriller Homecoming led to a Golden Globe nomination, though, in a deviation from the story’s podcast origins, she will not be returning for Season 2.

Upcoming projects include an adaptation of Chris Cleave’s dramatic thriller Little Bee and, should it enter production, Jodi Picoult’s Small Great Things. — AFP-Relaxnews