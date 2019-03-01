Watch Sophie Turner in the new trailer for ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ that stars Sophie Turner as Jean Grey.

LOS ANGELES, March 1 — Twentieth Century Fox has shared a new official trailer for the next X-Men movie. Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner in the title role, as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy. The film is directed by Simon Kinberg and lands in US theatres June 7.

It’s been a long time coming. After its theatrical release date was pushed back to June 7, fans have been treated to a fresh glimpse of what’s to come from X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, returns as the out-of-control Jean Grey in this X-Men franchise spin-off. The production team also shared the action movie’s official poster.

The trailer focuses on Jean Grey, who has become the most powerful mutant after a brush with death. Now unpredictable and dangerous, lashing out at loved ones, she grapples with superpowers that threaten the very existence of the X-Men. The film features other legendary characters from the saga, such as Mystique, played by Lawrence, Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender, Charles Xavier, played by McAvoy, and Beast, played by Nicholas Hoult. A new character has also joined the crew, with Chastain playing an alien who incites Jean to embrace her new powers in order to better use them.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is slated for June 7 release in US theatres. The movie was previously set to open November 2018, before being pushed back to February 2019, and finally June. — AFP-Relaxnews