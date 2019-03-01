Performer Tom Thum wants to open minds by mixing classical and beatbox music

Beatboxer Tom Thum shot to fame in 2013 after wowing audiences with his voice box skills. — Picture courtesy of MPO

PETALING JAYA, March 1 — For those who scoff at the idea of beatboxing and classical music, Tom Thum is calling on all skeptics and purists to judge for themselves this weekend at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

The world-famous Australian beatboxer will be performing alongside the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and his partner in crime, conductor-composer Gordon Hamilton.

“It is something you will definitely not see every day so this might be your one chance to come and be extremely ‘judgmental’,” Tom, whose real name is Tom Theodore Wardell Horn, told Malay Mail in an email interview.

Conductor Gordon Hamilton joins Tom Thum and the MPO this weekend at Dewan Filhamonik Petronas. — Picture courtesy of MPO

“I do not really think there is anything you can say to a true purist. Most of the time their minds are already made up about certain things but I would hope they would see the innovation of what we are doing.”

The innovation that Tom is known and loved for throughout the world began in 2013 after he performed for TEDx at the Sydney Opera House where he showcased his unique talent of manipulating his vocal cords.

The Australian beatboxer’s 15-minute performance gained more than 68 million views and became the highest viewed TEDx video of all time.

He then went on to create the world’s first original beatbox symphony in 2015 called Thum Prints with Hamilton, whom Tom will be sharing the DFP stage with tomorrow and Sunday.

“Basically, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra put us together. Dale Truscott from the programming team knew of our work individually and thought it might be something unique to blend the two worlds,” he said, adding that Hamilton was a great talent to work with.

“We are around the same age and have similar warped ideas, so it is really great working with him. In addition, he is always open to trying things outside the realms of what a composer and conductor would usually do.”

Although people were skeptical with the duo’s inimitable brand of music at first, the 33-year-old hopes to keep changing minds.

“The main challenge has been logistical at the moment.

“Obviously, organising so many people is quite hard but also securing funding to try to experiment outside the realms of traditional classical music is quite a task. It has not stopped us though,” the Brisbane native said.

Beatboxing has its fair share of physical challenges too, especially if the artiste is under the weather.

“A sore throat, a blocked nose or a stiff jaw are all a beatboxer’s worst nightmare. I did a show in London once with swine flu and it was the absolute worst.”

When it comes to practice sessions, Tom and Hamilton prefer to adopt a relaxing approach with a few drinks and laughing over silly jokes.

“Practice sessions with orchestras are surgically precise and usually involve about 100 litres of adrenaline coursing through our veins but, it is always amazing hearing our ideas come to life.”

Asked if he thinks it was important for orchestras to fuse classical music with modern elements in order to be relevant, Tom confessed he learned to appreciate classical music much more after being part of the symphonic collaboration.

“I think collaborations like this can definitely trigger a greater appreciation for classical music or even modern music played by an orchestra,” said Tom.

Catch Tom and Hamilton in action with Beatbox Symphony at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas tomorrow (8.30pm) and March 3 (3pm).

Tickets are priced at RM113, RM150, RM179 and RM226, available here.