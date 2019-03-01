Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates ‘women in music’ in a concert

Australian conductor Jessica Cottis is set to lead the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra next weekend. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Join Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (MPO) in concerts themed “Women In Music” with a programme devoted entirely to women composers next weekend.

Held in conjunction with the International Women’s Day on March 8, the concerts are a befitting tribute to celebrate women’s achievements in every field of endeavour.

Concertgoers will recognise names such as Fanny Mendelssohn (sister of Felix), Clara Schumann, Lili Boulanger, Germaine Tailleferre and, more recently, the American composers such as Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Joan Tower and Jennifer Higdon, as well as Malaysia’s very own Vivian Chua.

Scheduled for March 8 and 9 at 8.30pm, the concerts will prove unequivocally that women can write music just as well as men.

The programme will showcase music from three centuries.

It will kick off with Angelus by Russian-born composer Victoria Borisova-Ollas, which is her ringing response to the experience of hearing the bells of Munich.

It was commissioned to her from the Munich Philharmonic in 2008 to commemorate the 850th anniversary of the city.

This will be followed by work by Uzbekistan-born Elena Kats-Chernin entitled Mythic, which was commissioned by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra in 2004.

Its title refers to the mental image the composer had while entering into a large, mythical cave.

The programme will culminate with Dora Pejačevič’s romantically-infused Symphony in F sharp minor, premiered in Dresden in 1920.

The work is believed to be the first by a Croatian composer in modern times.

Leading the concerts will be Australian conductor Jessica Cottis who will return to the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas podium after her successful collaboration with the MPO in concerts themed Ola Bola — Movie With Live Music in 2017.

A charismatic figure on the podium who brings dynamism, Cottis has held positions with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

