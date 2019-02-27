Woody Allen to film in Spain this summer, says producer

Director Woody Allen speaks on stage at the 2017 American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Show in Los Angeles, California June 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 27 — US director Woody Allen plans to film in Spain’s Basque region this summer, the production company Mediapro and a Spanish source told AFP yesterday.

“Mediapro will produce the new Woody Allen film,” a company spokesperson said, before adding: “The project is in an initial phase, we cannot therefore provide details.”

A well-informed source told AFP that Allen, 83, would work in San Sebastien, capital of the Spain’s northwest Basque region.

The Basque daily El Diaro Vasco reported meanwhile that an advance team had been spotted in the city.

The new Spanish project continued the US film director’s cinematic love affair with major European cities.

In 2008, Allen released Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which was set in the Catalan capital and was also financed by Mediapro.

The company also produced Allen’s 2011 film Midnight in Paris.

Other Allen films have been set in Rome and London.

Earlier this month Allen filed a US$68 million (RM276.8 million) suit against Amazon for breach of contract, accusing the streaming giant of cancelling a film deal because of a “baseless” decades-old allegation that he sexually abused his adopted daughter.

The film in question, A Rainy Day in New York, has been completed but not released. — AFP