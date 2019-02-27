Luca Guadagnino to direct HBO miniseries set in Italy

In this file photo taken February 5, 2018, Italian film director Luca Guadagnino attends The Hollywood Reporter 6th Annual Nominees Night, in Beverly Hills. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 — Luca Guadagnino, the Call My By Your Name director, is set to begin work on We Are Who We Are, a limited coming-of-age series.

Guadagnino will write the script along with Italian author Paolo Giordano and screenwriter Francesca Manieri. He will reportedly only direct three episodes of the eight-episode series, including the premiere and finale.

The plot of We Are Who We Are follows Fraser, a young boy from New York who moves to an army base in Italy to live with his colonel mother and her wife. There, he meets other army kids and Italian locals, becomes friends with another teenager called Caitlin, develops feelings for an older soldier, and learns more about his own sexuality during a “golden summer” of self-discovery.

Following 2017’s Call My By Your Name, his Oscar-nominated coming-of-age film also set in Italy, Guadagnino directed 2018 horror remake Suspiria.

He is currently working on a film based on the cult Bob Dylan album Blood on the Tracks, as well as on the sequel to Call Me By Your Name.

Lorenzo Meili and Riccardo Neri will executive produce We Are Who We Are, which is set to start filming in late May. — Relaxnews