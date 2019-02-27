Big Bang’s Seungri denies involvement in hiring prostitutes for investors

Members of South Korean boy band Bigbang (from left) G-Dragon, Seungri and Taeyang attend 2nd Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards held in Seoul on February 13, 2013. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Feb 27 — Korean police are investigating claims that Seungri, a member of the popular K-pop group Bigbang, solicited prostitutes for potential investors in his business back in 2015.

This come after an online report was published yesterday claiming that Seungri had told his staff then to buy sexual services for investors from Taiwan.

Seungri has denied any wrongdoing and YG Entertainment, his management, released an official statement denying those claims.

Yesterday, SBS funE released text messages purported to be from Seungri to CEO Yoo of Yuri Holdings (an investment company Seungri was preparing to establish) and an employee. According to the report published, the messages imply that the three were discussing hiring prostitutes for foreign business investors.

YG Entertainment added that it will be taking legal action against those spreading false rumours, including fake news.