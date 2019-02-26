Hollywood makes waves at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Chloe Grace Moretz attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a beachy hairstyle. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — The 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night played host to some killer beauty looks from the biggest names in Hollywood, but the Vanity Fair after-party offered the opportunity for many of the stars to let their hair down. And, in most cases, curl it.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz added a beachy texture to her baby blonde tresses with soft waves that brought to mind the crimped hairstyles seen on the catwalks of late. Her roots were left straight for a smooth, polished look.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez proved her superstar credentials by opting for bombshell waves that cascaded about her shoulders, providing the perfect accessory to her strapless dress. A deep side part injected extra volume into the style.

Ashley Graham

Supermodel Ashley Graham swapped her sleek Oscars bun for an altogether freer look for the after-party, debuting a headful of tousled, textured waves pulled into a deep side parting.

Taylor Hill’s chic updo was a fresh take on retro pinned-up waves. — AFP pic

Taylor Hill

Model Taylor Hill put an old-school spin on the trend, showcasing a chic updo that saw her hair set into sumptuous waves and pinned up in a style reminiscent of the era of classic Hollywood glamour.

Miley Cyrus

Beachy waves gave Miley Cyrus’s red-carpet look a laidback, bohemian vibe, with the singer sporting a wet-look texture and a casual side parting to draw attention to her baby blonde and caramel highlights. — AFP-Relaxnews