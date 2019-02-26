Hollywood makes waves at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — The 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night played host to some killer beauty looks from the biggest names in Hollywood, but the Vanity Fair after-party offered the opportunity for many of the stars to let their hair down. And, in most cases, curl it.
Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz added a beachy texture to her baby blonde tresses with soft waves that brought to mind the crimped hairstyles seen on the catwalks of late. Her roots were left straight for a smooth, polished look.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved her superstar credentials by opting for bombshell waves that cascaded about her shoulders, providing the perfect accessory to her strapless dress. A deep side part injected extra volume into the style.
Ashley Graham
Supermodel Ashley Graham swapped her sleek Oscars bun for an altogether freer look for the after-party, debuting a headful of tousled, textured waves pulled into a deep side parting.
Taylor Hill
Model Taylor Hill put an old-school spin on the trend, showcasing a chic updo that saw her hair set into sumptuous waves and pinned up in a style reminiscent of the era of classic Hollywood glamour.
Miley Cyrus
Beachy waves gave Miley Cyrus’s red-carpet look a laidback, bohemian vibe, with the singer sporting a wet-look texture and a casual side parting to draw attention to her baby blonde and caramel highlights. — AFP-Relaxnews