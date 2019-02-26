Hit song ‘Despacito’ breaks YouTube record with six billion views

This file photo taken on April 27, 2017 shows Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee performing onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Centre in Coral Gables, Florida. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 26 — The mega-hit Despacito by the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most watched video ever on YouTube with more than six billion views, the Google-owned service said today.

The video, first released in January 2017 by Fonsi and Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, already holds the record for the fastest two billion, three billion and four billion views (272 days).

Fonsi’s Spanish-language hit, whose English title is Slowly, has had nearly two billion views more than its nearest challenger, Shape of You, by the British singer Ed Sheeran.

The South Korean singer Psy was the first to cross the two-billion-views barrier on the platform with his Gangnam Style in 2012, which also set off a dance craze.

Psy is now fifth in the YouTube charts with 3.3 billion views. — AFP